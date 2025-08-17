Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,835 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,461,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 686.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

