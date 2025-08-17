Deutsche Bank AG Sells 92,270 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,270 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRMB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Primo Brands during the first quarter worth $54,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $298,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 125,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

