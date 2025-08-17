Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,577 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,036.83. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,708. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.24 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.