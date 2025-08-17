Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.81% of Dorman Products worth $361,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $157.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.