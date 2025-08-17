Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enpro worth $374,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 964,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,323,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,947,000 after buying an additional 36,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter worth $108,825,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Enpro by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 338,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,809,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enpro by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

NYSE:NPO opened at $222.80 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $288.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

