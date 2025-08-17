EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 813,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 338,236 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EVEX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

EVE Trading Up 4.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.85.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVE by 1,292.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 352,424 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVE by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 246,863 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EVE by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 198,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 432.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 226,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 184,305 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

