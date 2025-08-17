First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, agrowthof475.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.24.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
