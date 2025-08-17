Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 12.5% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshworks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Freshworks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $13.08 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $109,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,698.70. This represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $58,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,051.54. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

