Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, anincreaseof500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

