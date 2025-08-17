Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, anincreaseof500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
