Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.95.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.
Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile
The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
