Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNRG opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $10.95.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

