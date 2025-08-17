Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,400 shares, anincreaseof494.4% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 63,417 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the first quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GHI opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a current ratio of 7.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $246.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jones Trading dropped their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GHI

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.