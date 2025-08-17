Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 147,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 100,744 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $425,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 2.2%

HWC opened at $59.86 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

