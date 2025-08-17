HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in HCI Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.71. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $221.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.