Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 405,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 389,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Hemostemix

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.