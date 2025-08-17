Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,988,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after buying an additional 167,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,137,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,920,000 after buying an additional 279,507 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Henry Schein by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after purchasing an additional 740,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

