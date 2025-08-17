Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $133.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,349.92. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,708 shares of company stock worth $633,121. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.