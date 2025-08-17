Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Installed Building Products worth $49,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total value of $128,635.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Danske downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $267.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $275.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.