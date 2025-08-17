IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IonQ were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $1,422,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,831.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 255.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 547,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,497,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,460,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $40.23 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.57). IonQ had a negative net margin of 885.21% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $2,078,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,518,698.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,209,626 shares of company stock valued at $361,253,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

