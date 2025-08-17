iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Short Interest Up 461.8% in July

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,200 shares, agrowthof461.8% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISCV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $504.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.