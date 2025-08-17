ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.25 ($0.94). 9,166,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 4,640,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($1.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday.

ITM Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £425.00 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.63.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.

About ITM Power

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

Featured Articles

