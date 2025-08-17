ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.25 ($0.94). 9,166,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 4,640,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($1.00).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Analysis on ITM Power
ITM Power Stock Performance
ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current year.
About ITM Power
ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.
Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.