ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 68.40 ($0.93). Approximately 10,025,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 4,646,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($1.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.63. The company has a market capitalization of £425.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

