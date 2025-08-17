ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Down 8.4% – Time to Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 67.62 ($0.92). Approximately 10,144,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 4,646,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.80 ($1.00).

ITM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.36) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £425.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported GBX (7.40) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. ITM Power had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. On average, research analysts expect that ITM Power Plc will post -8.9214682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

