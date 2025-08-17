JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 335,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.28.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

