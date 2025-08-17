Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 105,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $247,904.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 318,766 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,416.50. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 384,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,786 shares of company stock worth $4,443,682. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $68.50 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

