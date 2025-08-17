Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6,289.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 451.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

