Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,111,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 809.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of LKFN opened at $62.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.31.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, with a total value of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,235.77. The trade was a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

