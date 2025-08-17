Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Up 28.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.25. 119,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 55,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Gold Mining news, insider Ian Rogers purchased 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada; and the Oro Cruz gold property that consists of 151 lode claims covering an area of approximately 3,000 acres located in Imperial County, California.

Read More

