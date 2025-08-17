M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.60% of M/I Homes worth $48,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 75.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MHO opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.