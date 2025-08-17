Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $50,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. This represents a 40.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,820 shares of company stock worth $105,933,936 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $523.00 price target (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.71.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL opened at $369.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.63 and a 12-month high of $377.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.10) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

