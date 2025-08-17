MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $190.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.27. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.