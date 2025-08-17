Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 3,142.9% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.24. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 33.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

