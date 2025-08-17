Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 114,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.