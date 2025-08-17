Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $6,697,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 100.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.2%

MUSA stock opened at $393.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. This represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Haley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

