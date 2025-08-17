Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $40,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,417.92. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,428.54. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $677,100. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. BTIG Research lowered their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

