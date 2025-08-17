Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1,036.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after acquiring an additional 718,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,070,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after acquiring an additional 589,349 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $41,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Agree Realty
In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Agree Realty Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
