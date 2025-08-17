Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1,036.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,271 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after acquiring an additional 718,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 524.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 594,080 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,070,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after acquiring an additional 589,349 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $41,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

