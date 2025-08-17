Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Employers were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $7,451,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 5,792.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,688,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Employers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,067,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after purchasing an additional 70,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In related news, EVP John M. Mutschink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,035.68. This represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $41.37 on Friday. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

