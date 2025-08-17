Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $357,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 16.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $984,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.25.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $154.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $872.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.54 and a 1 year high of $436.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by ($5.00). Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

