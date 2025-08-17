Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after buying an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after purchasing an additional 417,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,728,000 after purchasing an additional 236,880 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.