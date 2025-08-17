Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CTS were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CTS alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,852,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.04. CTS Corporation has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

CTS Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.