Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $381,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.3%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

