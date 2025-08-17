Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $373,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New York Times were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 109.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in New York Times by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in New York Times by 164.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 123.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 98,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $769,928. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

