Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ASTH stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $654.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

