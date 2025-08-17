Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $376,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This represents a 54.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

