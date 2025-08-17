Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $383,000 Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Photronics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Photronics news, Director David A. Garcia acquired 2,650 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,762. The trade was a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $595,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,384.60. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

