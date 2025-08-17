Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $386,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 304,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

