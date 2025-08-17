Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $388,000 Holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Knowles by 725.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 835.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Knowles news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

