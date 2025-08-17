Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $403,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,624 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,701,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,779 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after purchasing an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 127.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

