Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Certara were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Certara alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 218.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CERT. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.