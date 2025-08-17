Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,653,000 after buying an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,275,000 after buying an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,478,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

