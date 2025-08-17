Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Acuity were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Acuity alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 525.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 45.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Acuity

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $313.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.81 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.